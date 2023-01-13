VALORANT creators recreate Agent intros with hilarious cosplays and it’s actually perfect

While getting absolutely destroyed in a VALORANT server might make you rage beyond comprehension, there’s always something the community provides that’ll bring you right back down to your happy place.

Cosplay has been a massive part of the gaming industry for years, and it’s provided gamers with an oddly beautiful way to express their appreciation for certain games that have impacted their lives. Then sometimes, you spot an absolute gem that tickles your funny bone and somehow nails the design at the same time.

This is where the Twitter account for Odoru_Gameboys comes in. These Japanese gamers clearly know their mains, as they’ve nailed their moves down to a tee.

The intricate hand movements from Sage, Neon’s haircut, and Skye’s abilities are perfected, making it nigh impossible to spot the fake.

As they shared on their Twitter post, “it’s not over yet” either: You can see all the agents on their YouTube account. The VALORANT creators have (at the time of publication) 35,900 subscribers on the platform, but frankly deserve more.

Sova’s bow might arguably be the best part of the video. The detailed use of a blue color pencil, with the seamless transition from Sova’s back to their hands, is something to behold. It’s so good it probably deserves to be added to the battle pass.

On the other hand, Phoenix’s hair might be a little questionable, but this Dot Esports writer challenges any VALORANT player to beat those flames.