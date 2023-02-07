VALORANT coach shows off ‘deadly’ angle that will guarantee you a free kill on Haven

"This looks kinda normal, but I'm gonna show you why it's not."

When you’ve got a chance to get a free kill in VALORANT, especially in a high-stakes competitive match, you take it. And for players looking to gain every possible advantage while defending Haven, a prominent VALORANT coach gave fans another free angle to take advantage of.

As part of his regular VOD review show, VALORANT coach Woohoojin showed off an angle on Haven that will get you a “free kill.” He explained that another coach on YouTube had initially discovered it and that they had found it from watching a pro VOD from former Sentinels player Eric “Kanpeki” Xu.

The angle is held from the C Window that overlooks Garage and the door to Garage. Your goal here is to watch the grassy area (also known as Grass or Bottom Mid) you can see through the door while crouched. Woohoojin acknowledges that this angle looks “relatively normal” at first but says that players peeking Grass won’t be looking at you.

Here’s the exact location of this angle in-game on Haven:

Screengrab via Riot Games

From the opposite side of this angle, it’s hard for players peeking Grass to get a straightforward look at the person holding the angle because of the way the doors are positioned. In addition, players who peek Grass and look toward Mid will likely not be able to see the person holding from C Window and will inadvertently walk right into their crosshairs.

Woohoojin advised that players use this angle “when you know the enemy team contests Grass a lot.” Because of the way the Door opening is positioned, players have a good chance of both getting this free kill and being able to retreat safely away from the spot without being traded.

As with all cheeky angles and “free kill” spots, smart opponents will eventually catch on—but not before you get some vital frags.