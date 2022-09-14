VALORANT 2023 full schedule: Masters, international leagues, Challengers

The 2023 competitive VALORANT season will feature some new leagues and some familiar tournaments that are set to begin early next year, tournament organizer and game developer Riot Games revealed today.

Here are all the details we know so far on the 2023 VALORANT season schedule.

International leagues and events

For those who partner with Riot, their season will begin in February with a kick-off tournament that will be held in São Paulo, Brazil. This three-week-long tournament will feature all 30 teams to crown a champion. The winner of this event will secure an extra slot at Masters, which will be held in June, for their respective international league.

Following the conclusion of the kick-off tournament, the three international leagues will begin in March with eight weeks of competition and the victors being crowned in May, one month prior to Masters in June.

There will be one Masters event in 2023 with the best teams from each international league and the winners of this tournament will secure automatic qualification for Champions, which will be held in August. Similar to this year, Champions will conclude in mid-September with the offseason set to begin in October onwards.

Teams could secure a place at Champions via the last chance qualifiers, which will be held in July.

The season will then restart with an inaugural split in February 2024.

Image via Riot Games

Challengers

The 2023 season will begin in January for Challengers teams, those that did not secure a partnership with Riot to compete in one of the three international leagues.

The first Challengers circuit will end in March and the second split will begin shortly after.

The Ascension tournament, which will grant select teams access to next year’s partnership leagues if they are victorious, will take place in July. The winners of the Ascension tournaments in 2023 will qualify for their respective international leagues in 2024.