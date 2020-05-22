TSM introduces professional VALORANT roster

TSM has become the latest organization to join the budding competitive scene for VALORANT by picking up a handful of former CS:GO pros to create its professional roster, the organization announced today.

TSM has acquired Taylor “drone” Johnson, Matthew “WARDELL” Yu, Yassine “Subroza” Taoufik, Stephen “reltuC” Cutler, and in-game leader James “hazed” Cobb as its five-man VALORANT squad.

Taylor “tailored” Broomall will be the head coach of the team. He’s gained experience as a coach, manager, and analyst for organizations like Team Boxr, Splyce, and Team Envy.

“We’re thrilled to be working together with such an iconic organization,” TSM said. “Deciding to move on from CS:GO to VALORANT was a hard decision to make, but with a prestigious organization like TSM backing you, it makes the whole thing way more exciting.”

WARDELL and Subroza last played competitive Counter-Strike with Team Orgless. The roster disbanded in April after they dropped out of ESL One: Road to Rio North America. Both players played together for Ghost Gaming as well, but that team disbanded in June 2019.

Meanwhile, Drone spent two years with Splyce and a short stint with Team Envy in 2018 and 2019. Hazed and Cutler are the veterans of the group and will bring plenty of experience and leadership to an otherwise young, growing squad of players.

This group’s collective Counter-Strike skills should be able to transfer over well to this new title. VALORANT is set to be officially released on June 2.