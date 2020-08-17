TSM defeat Gen.G to become Pittsburgh Knights Invitational champions

TSM have been on a tear in competitive VALORANT. They picked up another first-place finish last night in the Pittsburgh Knights Invitational.

The team beat Gen.G in the three-game grand finals to take home the $6,000 prize for first place.

TSM reached the grand finals by beating Renegades and Immortals before losing to Gen.G in their first meeting. They recovered, though, and made it to the grand finals after defeating Cloud9, setting the stage for a rematch that’d ultimately see them take the championship.

Gen.G went undefeated before the grand finals, taking out Complexity, Homeless, and TSM in their initial contest. But TSM beat them when it mattered most, capturing the title with a 2-1 series victory.

GGWP @TSM, we take second place in the #KnightsGauntlet tonight. Thank you to everyone who cheered us on, that was a good run! 🏃‍♂️💨 — Gen.G Esports (@GenG) August 17, 2020

After the FaZe Clan Invitational earlier this month, TSM have positioned themselves as the team to beat in competitive VALORANT. They staged an epic comeback victory to claim the championship against Sentinels at that previous event.

TSM will play again later this month at the final North American event, Pop Flash, as part of the VALORANT Ignition Series. The four-day event will take place from Aug. 26 to 30. The tournament will see eight teams compete for a piece of the $50,000 prize pool.