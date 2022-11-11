Time to ScreaM: Belgian star spearheads Karmine Corp’s VALORANT lineup

ScreaM, also known as the “Headshot Machine,” has joined Karmine Corp today alongside his brother Nabil “Nivera” Benrlitom. They’ll play under the European organization in VCT 2023 alongside the French trio of Alexandre “xms” Forté, Ryad “Shin” Ensaad, and Alexis “Newzera” Humbert.

ScreaM and Nivera were playing together on Team Liquid prior to joining Karmine Corp and will be the two stars of this VALORANT roster. The team will be coached by the French head coach Arthur “pm” Guillermet and his French assistant Ahmed “ZE1SH” El Sheikh. ScreaM will take on the in-game leader role for the first time in his esports career, including his CS:GO days.

This new roster of Karmine Corp also marks ScreaM’s return to a French-speaking team. The Belgian saw success in CS:GO when he played for French teams like VeryGames, Titan, and G2. ScreaM later started playing for international squads in Valve’s FPS and continued to do so in VALORANT under the Liquid banner.

“Back in France, and only one goal, we win or we sink together,” ScreaM said on Twitter. He’ll have the backup of Nivera in this new chapter of his career and will reunite with xms, a player who competed with him during the Envy days in CS:GO.

Karmine Corp was one of the 30 organizations selected to play in the franchised VALORANT leagues next year. The French club will play in the EMEA league against Fnatic, Team Liquid, Vitality, Heretics, Natus Vincere, KOI, BBL, FUT Esports, and Giants.