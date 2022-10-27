This summer-themed VALORANT skin collection suggestion is sure to make a big splash

VALORANT has released a wide variety of skins during its lifespan. The FPS title is free-to-play and with the Riot developers needing a way to put food on their plates, let’s just say they know which side their bread is buttered on.

Fans will always have ideas about new VALORANT skins for the Vandal or Sheriff, and with so many players, there’s sure to be a collection of relatively dud ideas.

There’s always a diamond in the rough though, and fans always seem to be able to come up with some excellent modifications or themed skin ideas the Riot devs would likely spot in the VALORANT forums.

One Redditor has thought of a collection fans can get behind. They call it the “SplashX.” This particular bundle will be a collection of Summer-themed weapons that shoot water out to not only damage your enemies but to cool them off.

The VALORANT subreddit really rallied behind this idea, with some fans taking a stab at the potential bundle price, saying they’d sacrifice eating “for a day or two.”

The water theme seems to be an avenue the Riot devs like to explore. The recent addition of Harbor with his water abilities, and the underwater dome map, Pearl, means there could be more room for more “water-based” weaponry.

Some VALORANT fans just want an upgrade to the BlastX to fit this suggestion, making the bullets “shoot balls instead.”

The VALORANT Reddit always seems to enjoy a creative skin idea coming out of the community. Maybe we’ll see this bundle appear in the next act?

Only time will tell. We’ll just have to wait for Riot to search through the suggestions.