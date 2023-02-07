This Reyna trick can actually ruin your VALORANT matches

If you’ve ever played Reyna in VALORANT, chances are you’ve had moments where you died immediately after getting a kill because you either didn’t Dismiss fast enough or you started healing yourself instead. This can be frustrating at times because if you had just gotten the Dismiss off, you could have made it back to a safe spot before taking on more duels.

One VALORANT player on Reddit recently pointed out a questionable tech that can solve this problem, though. The idea is to bind Reyna’s Dismiss with your left click so you can automatically use the ability as soon as you get a kill.

While this might sound convenient at first, it creates a lot of other issues and can end up being a burden to your games. The most glaring issue is that you only get a maximum of two Dismiss charges per round, and this tech forces you to immediately use them on your first two kills.

Using any ability in a game like VALORANT is very situational, and Reyna’s Dismiss is no different. If you get a kill and know there’s another enemy nearby, you might want to Dismiss to get yourself into a safer position. But if you know to rest of the enemy team is on the other side of the map, you’ll want to save your Dismiss for later. Not being bound to Dismiss will also give you the option to heal with her Devour ability instead.

Timing is another thing to consider. After Reyna gets a kill, there’s a three-second window for her to use either Dismiss or Devour. Although you might have an urge to immediately use either of those abilities, there are times when it’s better to wait and see if it’s actually worth using in that specific situation. This tech completely takes away the option to wait it out.

And despite the comments mostly being critiques of this tech, some have pointed out that it was more effective back when Reyna had four Dismiss charges instead of two. With four Dismiss charges, there were fewer drawbacks to immediately using the ability since you’d at least have enough charges to get you through the whole round. With Reyna’s current utility kit, however, it’s best to steer clear of this tech and focus on deciding whether or not it’s necessary to Dismiss depending on the context.