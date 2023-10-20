This annoying VALORANT behavior is one of the biggest reasons you’re losing rounds

“We need the Spike for our mission” is just one of the many VALORANT voice lines, there to remind players if they forget to pick it up. What baffles me is that we need a reminder for the tac shooter’s most basic mechanic—and then forget to carry the Spike anyway.

In a Reddit post dated Oct. 19, a player named u/Shadowz_07 shed light on one of the most annoying behaviors there is in VALORANT, asking the community why players never want to carry the Spike.

“I understand if, say, a Duelist didn’t want to, just in case they die mid-site or something, but some people will just leave the Spike in spawn and complain no one grabbed the Spike,” the player said. They also shared a weird incident where two players kept passing the bomb around, trying to avoid carrying it, and ended up leaving it behind.

Of course, I, alongside several other players, can heavily relate to the post. In fact, I’ve had so many games where if I don’t pick up the Spike for one round because of a lurk plan, it’d stay right there in the base. I’ve lost so many rounds because none of my teammates wanted to carry the Spike, and honestly, it was painful to endure and spectate.

While no explanation should make sense here, one player’s comment seemed close to the truth, shedding light on the average VALORANT player’s tendencies. “Everyone’s the main character and wants to swing all 5, can’t do that with bomb,” they said.

Another player’s comment felt too apt for me to ignore. “It’s responsibility. Most play games to escape responsibilities, not pick one up,” they said, and as much as it’s hilarious, it sure seems like VALORANT players strongly dislike the idea of committing to the Spike.

I wouldn’t say carrying and planting the Spike doesn’t have its disadvantages. You must be very careful not to die in a critical spot and leave the Spike in the middle of nowhere. You won’t be comfortable lurking with it, nor is it safe to carry as a duelist.

Not to forget, it gets incredibly difficult to plant the bomb sometimes, with all the utility dumps, and sometimes, teammates just refuse to cover you while you’re locked in the animation.

The Spike may make you a bit vulnerable and restricted, but it’s VALORANT’s essence. You’ve got to plant it as an attacker, and if all of you throw it around or leave it in base, there’s a high chance you’re going to lose crucial rounds.

Speak up if you need cover while planting it, but don’t refuse to carry the Spike when needed—especially if you are a controller or a sentinel.

