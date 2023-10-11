These VALORANT features would solve so many of our problems, but they’re likely impossible to implement

Imagine if you could simply deny your teammate the use of their flashes because all they do is blind your entire team. That idea and many more were brought to life by a UI designer on Twitter.

Graphic and UI designer Crews created multiple VALORANT popups and screens that make fun of things we encounter every day when playing the game. None of them are real, even though they fit perfectly into VALORANT‘s interface, but maybe they will help you realize certain things about the game you’ve been missing all this time.

If you flash your teammates, your team must approve of your flash before you can use it #valorant pic.twitter.com/lVgqwBk96t — Crews 🌱 (@chillylofi) October 4, 2023

“You must wait for your allies to approve your Blindisde before being able to use it” is for all of you Yoru, Phoenix, and KAY/O players who flash left and right. This feature requires all of your teammates to approve your flash abilities if you blind teammates one too many times.

It’s such a relatable thing in VALORANT that there’s not much to add, we’ve all been there. Just please, think for at least a second before throwing your flash the next time you play.

Stream snipers have their position revealed to the entire enemy team #valorant pic.twitter.com/XOKUxYjq2C — Crews 🌱 (@chillylofi) October 10, 2023

This one will be a savior for many creators out there who encounter stream sniping. The game will detect if you have a Twitch stream of your opponents opened in your browser and will reveal you to the enemy team until it’s closed.

I can only imagine the number of privacy concerns and complaints that would fly toward Riot Games if it ever added this. But hey, it would be funny.

Voting to draw while in overtime is now a criminal offense #valorant pic.twitter.com/XXc6Zg2GMa — Crews 🌱 (@chillylofi) October 2, 2023

My personal favorite is this brutal take on those players who vote to draw the match. It is now a criminal offense and you will be arrested by the local police force if you dare to do that. The rest will receive an RR bonus as compensation for the psychological damage you caused.

I like how this design specifically targets that one guy who decided to vote for a draw when almost everyone else was ready to continue the game. I still don’t really understand why requiring one vote is even a thing. It’d be much better if we had at least two votes for late overtime.

ChatGPT can suggest plays for you to communicate to your team #valorant pic.twitter.com/2V4qfIXgup — Crews 🌱 (@chillylofi) September 23, 2023

The final one is quite an advanced feature that I would like to see implemented in one way or another, because new agents and maps are releasing so often that it can become overwhelming at times. This is an AI play-making assistant for your team based on the map and team composition.

In this case, it offers multiple options to play defense on Lotus. You can choose to take an aggressive A Main control or play off contact on the C Site. The feature doesn’t completely take over the game but offers occasional suggestions that will help newer players and streamline matches with little to no communication.

A planning tool in general would be great to have, especially since the release of Premier. In a pre-made team you are bound to come up with different strats and having a planning tool would be useful. Imagine a whole menu in VALORANT like ValoPlant (unofficial strategy tool) where you can brainstorm ideas and comps and then save them for the future.

About the author