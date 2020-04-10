VALORANT is finally here and it’s brought some sexy weapon skins with it. In FPS games these days, it’s all about how you and your gun look when dominating the field.

Thankfully, VALORANT already has some fantastic skins for its weapon kit. Riot will only add even more to the game over time. But right now, it’s key to know which skin is best so you can look sick while top-fragging (or bottom-fragging).

Check out the best weapon skins in VALORANT so far.

The best VALORANT weapon skins

Some weapon skins in VALORANT appear on multiple weapons. The best of the best so far is the Reaver set. The Reaver set can be upgraded to add a bullet trail, a special reload animation, and explode enemies with an amazing animation on a kill.

The Luxe set is a skin that comes with four skins for one package. You can unlock the four different skins by upgrading it. It comes with a red and white metallic skin, a blue and white metallic skin, a camo skin with teeth and eyes, and a silver and gold skin.

Agent Sidearm skins

The game’s agents have their own unique weapon skins, too. Each of the game’s 10 agents (so far) have their own weapon skins for sidearms and they’re all fantastic in their own way.

Players who gain a special affinity for a certain character will undoubtedly want to pick up their favorite agent’s weapon skin.

Knife skins

Like Counter-Strike before it, VALORANT has some fantastic skins for knives. These will probably be highly sought after when the game is released this summer.