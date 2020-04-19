The 3 best team compositions to try out in VALORANT

If you find yourself with a group of five friends with access to the VALORANT closed beta at the same time, it might be a good idea to try different combinations of characters to see which work best together.

Should you be looking for character synergies or just want to try out something for fun, we have devised what are the three best team compositions to try out in the game right now with the agents available for everyone’s varying playstyles.

The Vision Control

Nova, Cypher, Brimstone, Viper, Omen

Slow and steady wins the race with this composition. You want to be taking the map bit by bit, and covering your backline while extending the vision and control you have over your opponents.

Nova, Omen, and Viper are the main units you’ll be using to check what is in front of you, while Cypher uses his traps to keep tabs behind, making sure no enemy can approach you undetected. His camera also works well in defense to keep an eye on both sides of the map at once.

Brimstone can also use covering fire to keep opponents vision at bay, giving you all the knowledge and whereabouts you need to win each round—as long as you can aim.

Once you have a vision, Omen can ult behind the backlines to where he needs to be to offer a pincer maneuver as well, with Viper’s ult acting as a vision denial to the enemy team along with everyone else’s abilities.

Fast and Furious

Phoenix, Raze, Jett, Breach, Sage

You want to hit a team hard and fast? Don’t care for playing the game like everyone else? Just want to run in hells-blazing and focus on frags over the objective? Then this comp is for you.

This composition is built around characters with abilities that allow you to breach a choke point, take down anyone in your path, and potentially get out of there with your life. When health gets low, use Sage to bring you back to full strength.

Ideally, you want to use Phoenix to flash in and obstruct vision briefly with Jett not far behind. Raze is just a jack-of-all-trades and can hit corners with grenades and use her ult to clear a path for the rest of the team while Breach uses his abilities to slow and confuse them, giving your frontline a chance to clear up.

Jack of All Trades

Nova/Cypher, Sage, Viper, Raze, Phoenix/Jett

This team composition is for those who want a bit of everything with some champions swapping out over others.

You have heals, vision, damage, and everything you need for both the attack and defense so long as you have a team that can communicate and use everyone’s abilities as and when they are needed.

Its a comp for that five group of friends who know each other well and can communicate on the fly. Really, it’s just a way to bring out everyone’s strengths and protect the weaknesses and good overall picks for those playing the game for the first time.