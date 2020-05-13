Tenz’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

Retired Counter-Strike pro Tyson “TenZ” Ngo immediately took the leap to VALORANT when the game’s closed beta launched in April.

Since then, he’s worked his way to the upper echelons of the competitive ladder, standing out as one of the very best. The star talent is so good, that he was the first North American player to reach the top rank in the game, just a day after the mode released.

Tenz, like any pro with a background in Counter-Strike, uses his pinpoint precision to take out his enemies. His game sense and methodical approach to VALORANT has led him to the top.

If all goes according to plan, the 19-year-old’s next step is to compete at a world-class level, and prove he’s the best where it truly counts.

Here’s Tenz’s full list of VALORANT settings.

Tenz’s video settings

Material Quality : Low

: Low Detail Quality : Low

: Low Texture Quality : Medium

: Medium UI Quality : Kiw

: Kiw Vignette : Off

: Off VSync : Off

: Off Anti- Aliasing : None

: None Anisotropic Filtering : 1x

: 1x Improve Clarity : On

: On Bloom : Off

: Off Distortion : Off

: Off First Person Shadows: Off

Tenz’s mouse settings

DPI: 800

800 eDPI: 352

352 Polling Rate: 1000 Hz

1000 Hz In-game Sensitivity: 0.44

0.44 In-game Scoped Sensitivity: 1

1 Windows Sensitivity: 6

Tenz’s crosshair settings

Color: Cyan

Cyan Outlines : Off

: Off Center Dot: Off

Off Inner Lines: 1 / 4 / 2 / 2

1 / 4 / 2 / 2 Outer Lines: 0 / 0 / 0 / 0

0 / 0 / 0 / 0 Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Tenz’s keybinds

Crouch: Left Ctrl

Left Ctrl Walk: Left Shift

Left Shift Jump: Wheel Down

Wheel Down Ability 1: C

C Ability 2: Mouse 5

Mouse 5 Ability 3: Mouse 4

Mouse 4 Ultimate Ability: F

Tenz’s map settings