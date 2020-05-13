Tenz’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

Retired Counter-Strike pro Tyson “TenZ” Ngo immediately took the leap to VALORANT when the game’s closed beta launched in April.
Since then, he’s worked his way to the upper echelons of the competitive ladder, standing out as one of the very best. The star talent is so good, that he was the first North American player to reach the top rank in the game, just a day after the mode released.
Tenz, like any pro with a background in Counter-Strike, uses his pinpoint precision to take out his enemies. His game sense and methodical approach to VALORANT has led him to the top.
If all goes according to plan, the 19-year-old’s next step is to compete at a world-class level, and prove he’s the best where it truly counts.
Here’s Tenz’s full list of VALORANT settings.
Tenz’s video settings
- Material Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Medium
- UI Quality: Kiw
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti- Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: On
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- First Person Shadows: Off
Tenz’s mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- eDPI: 352
- Polling Rate: 1000 Hz
- In-game Sensitivity: 0.44
- In-game Scoped Sensitivity: 1
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
Tenz’s crosshair settings
- Color: Cyan
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
- Inner Lines: 1 / 4 / 2 / 2
- Outer Lines: 0 / 0 / 0 / 0
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Tenz’s keybinds
- Crouch: Left Ctrl
- Walk: Left Shift
- Jump: Wheel Down
- Ability 1: C
- Ability 2: Mouse 5
- Ability 3: Mouse 4
- Ultimate Ability: F
Tenz’s map settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.85
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always