TenZ, Sentinels stymie Soniqs RO16 upset bid

It didn’t come easy, but Sentinels advanced to the round of eight in VCT Challengers 3 Open Bracket behind a monster map three from Tyson “TenZ” Ngo.

After the first map ended in a Soniqs 13-7 victory, it appeared that the reigning Master 2 Reyjavik champions were on the back foot. A swift 13-5 Sentinels victory on Bind eased any thoughts that they were rattled by the first map’s result, which was a decisive victory with the all-Australian Soniqs squad.

On Haven, Sentinels followed up a very sneaky spike defuse with an aggressive 3k from TenZ with the Judge, putting Soniqs in a bad spot economically and ensuring a massive Sentinels lead going into the second half of the game.

Soniqs didn’t stop fighting, but couldn’t overcome the massive lead Sentinels accrued over the first half of Haven. Sentinels prevailed 2-1 (13-7, 13-5, 13-5). TenZ finished the series 45-42 in K/D, but was +7 on opening duels.

For Sentinels, it was another chance to exhibit the team’s famous adaptability and stellar responses to adversity. For Soniqs, it showed that its efforts to improve are paying off. The organization is one of the only squads in the past two months to even be able to take a map off Sentinels, and could be primed for a deep run in future tournaments.

With the victory, Sentinels qualified for the closed portion of Challengers 3, placing them one step closer to Masters 3: Berlin.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.