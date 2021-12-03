Team Liquid send KRU Esports to elimination match in VALORANT Champions

Team Liquid made their VALORANT Champions debut against KRU Esports and swiftly sent them to the elimination match after achieving a 2-0 victory.

KRU Esports struggled on offense on Haven and only managed to win four rounds in the first half. Liquid won the first two rounds before KRU won three rounds in a row, appearing to finally find their strong. But Liquid’s L1NK secured an ace in round six, and ScreaM secured a triple kill in the following round to keep the momentum going. KRU only won one more round in the half as Liquid achieved an 8-4 scoreline.

L1NK WITH THE ACE pic.twitter.com/JLvVUBSU20 — Team Liquid Valorant (@LiquidValorant) December 2, 2021

Liquid kept the momentum after halftime by winning the pistol round. KRU couldn’t counter Liquid’s dominant offense as TL won four straight rounds and only partially stopped the onslaught in round 17. Liquid finished the match in round 18, gaining a 1-0 lead in the series.

The second game on Ascent started off rough for KRU as Liquid won the first three rounds on offense. Liquid dominated KRU for the remainder of the round, only dropping three rounds and ending the first half with a 9-3 scoreline.

It looked like Liquid was going to have another successful second half as they won the pistol round, but KRU answered back with four straight round wins to help close the gap. This included an incredible one-vs-three by Nagzet, preventing Liquid from defusing the bomb. Liquid managed to end the winning streak in round 18, but KRU successfully took and defended B site in round 19, putting them only three rounds behind Liquid.

Liquid extinguished any hope of a third game as they successfully defended A site in round 20 despite only having one rifle and pistols. KRU couldn’t recover from this, and Liquid won round 21 to close the series 2-0.

Team Liquid will face Sentinels in the Group B winners match on Dec. 6 at 8 am CT. KRU Esports will fight for survival in the elimination match on Dec. 5 at 11 am CT.