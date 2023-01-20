Tarik almost got Shroud back to pro play in VALORANT in 2023

Tarik and shroud almost formed a new VALORANT team that would have certainly stolen the show during Challengers North America, regardless of the results.

Fans only learned of this recently during one of tarik’s streams while he was following Marved, zombs, and sinatraa play under the stream team UNTAMABLE BEASTS in the VALORANT Challengers North America last chance qualifier, but unfortunately, the plans never came to fruition.

“It was going to be me, iiTzTimmy, shroud, and then I am pretty sure we were going to get Subroza, but he couldn’t play,” tarik said. “Then it was going to be me, iiTzTimmy and shroud, and we were going to get two players, and it just never happened.”

Tarik took responsibility for not getting the project off the ground because he was supposed to set up the rest of the players. In case tarik had made the team for Challengers, it would have been his first time playing VALORANT professionally. Having retired from professional CS:GO in 2021, it would have also meant his return to competition after his short stint with Sentinels during North America’s last chance qualifier for VALORANT Champions in 2022.

Instead of playing at the VALORANT Challengers North America LCQ, tarik has been streaming the tournament to his viewers. Tournament after tournament, he has been putting up one of the most popular streams for viewers who prefer to follow watch parties rather than following the official broadcast.

Tarik also organized his own VALORANT tournament earlier this month alongside Ludwig. The Ludwig x Tarik Invitational offered $50,000 in prize pool, and The Guard won the grand finals over TSM.

Now that tarik has revealed he planned to play alongside shroud, some fans will definitely ask him to make this project a reality when the next opportunity comes along.