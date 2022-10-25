Talon Esports introduces VCT 2023 roster featuring former Overwatch star

Thai organization Talon Esports has unveiled its VALORANT roster for the inaugural season of the APAC international league next year.

Talon Esports has signed six players to the organization, with former Overwatch player Patiphan Chaiwong leading the charge. Patiphan left Overwatch to pursue a career in VALORANT in 2020 but later returned to the Overwatch League with the Los Angeles Gladiators.

But now, Patiphan is back following his retirement from Overwatch on Sept. 22 and his consequential release from the Gladiators.

Today, @itsPatiphan is retiring from Overwatch.



An energetic teammate and dynamic player, we can't thank him enough for not only his contribution to our team, but the joy he inspired within the entire Overwatch community.



Once a Gladiator, always a Gladiator. pic.twitter.com/4OmWJyzElP — Los Angeles Gladiators (@LAGladiators) September 22, 2022

Talon Esports, which entered VALORANT at the start of the year, has signed former XERXIA players Thanamethk “Crws” Mahatthananuyut, Panyawat “sushiboys” Subsiriroj, and Itthirit “foxz” Ngamsaard to the roster alongside Patiphan, the organization announced today.

Both Apiwat “garnetS” Apiraksukumal and Jittana “JitboyS” Nokngam complete the roster for VCT 2023.

Talon Esports is set to compete in the VCT 2023 kick-off tournament, which will begin in February and conclude at the start of March. All 30 partnered teams from across the world will compete against each other.

The winner of the kick-off tournament, which will be held in São Paulo, Brazil, will earn another slot for the winner’s respective region at VCT Masters later in the year.

At the start of the APAC international league split around the end of March, Talon Esports will face off against other partnered teams such as T1, Gen.G, DRX, DetonatioN Gaming, Paper Rex, Team Secret, and more.