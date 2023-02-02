Surprise disconnect in VALORANT match leads to strange Yoru clutch

Yoru isn’t known as a particularly great agent in VALORANT, but sometimes you can make him work with a bit of luck.

Yesterday, a player was disconnected from a regular VALORANT match in the middle of a round. That’s where the story would usually end. But this time, the player managed to spawn back in a few seconds later at a completely different location and win the round by eliminating the last two enemies.

The player was in a three-vs-three situation on Haven with the enemies looking to defuse the Spike which was planted spike down on A-site. The player, utilizing Yoru as his agent of choice, was slowly walking up Heaven to try and get a better angle on the players underneath him.

For some reason, the player disconnected as he moved toward the Heaven window. When he returned, he had teleported underneath Heaven to the Hell position, which confused the enemies.

Once he appeared out of Hell, he managed to take down both players, one of which was defusing the Spike and the other heading to check out the long position to see if the player was flanking them.

Yoru’s teleport, which is available via his Gatecrash, typically allows Yoru to teleport to another position after he has placed it either at his position or forward. The ability to teleport after disconnecting and reconnecting from a match doesn’t seem to be a feature of his kit.