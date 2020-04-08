Summit is tired of all the talk about VALORANT Twitch drops

There seems to be some confusion among viewers and streamers on Twitch revolving around whether beta drops are enabled right now for VALORANT on the platform—and Summit1g is already tired of it all.

Last night, VALORANT’s Twitter account said that beta drops would be suspended until the morning. But the exact time that drops would be re-enabled wasn't specified. Instead, the account simply said that a later post would let fans know when drops were back.

Day 1 of Closed Beta has been incredible but humbling as we scale our servers. For now, we have to pause stream drops until tomorrow morning (PT). We'll let you know as soon as they're back. We hear your questions and concerns about CB access and will clarify as soon as we can. — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) April 8, 2020

This led to a bit of chaos this morning as the masses of rabid fans looking for access to the VALORANT beta started watching streamers like Summit in hopes of getting a drop. With a plethora of viewers telling the former CS pro varying things, Summit got confused himself.

For a while, he started his stream with a title that didn't say drops were enabled. But after getting some misinformation, he put in his title that drops were indeed enabled. Following a good deal of chatter among viewers debating whether drops were available again, Summit finally had enough of all the “drop” talk.

“Alright, how about we do this. Let’s play it safe and say, ‘who gives a fuck? CS player plays VALORANT,” he said about his stream title. “We’ll just keep that as our title forever. I don’t give a fuck about drops. They’re for you guys. They get me viewership, that’s cool, but you know, I just want to play the fucking game. I don’t give a shit.”

At time of writing, the VALORANT Twitter has not yet said that drops on Twitch have been enabled again. Yesterday, Summit was the most-watched streamer on the platform by a sizable margin due in part to being one of the individuals who had drops enabled on his page.

During a nearly 22-hour stream, Summit averaged more than 174,000 viewers yesterday with 3.8 million hours watched, peaking at 310,998 viewers, according to Twitch statistics website SullyGnome. Even without drops available right now, Summit is still hovering at more than 200,000 viewers.