Sources: TENZKI benched by Heretics, Al0rante released

European organization Heretics has benched Jesper “TENZKI” Mikalski from its VALORANT roster just weeks after he was signed by the organization, multiple sources told Dot Esports on Feb. 2.

Additionally, German player Felix “Al0rante” Brandl has been released by the organization after eight months with the team, according to multiple sources. This leaves Heretics with three players on the starting roster.

Al0rante is reportedly set to join MOUZ alongside Amine “Amilwa” Saidi, Laurent “memset” Werly, Joseph “Luzhuh” Loose, and James “Kryptix” Affleck, according to journalist Bo Hoogland. The five players recently competed under “MMix” and qualified for the VRL DACH: Evolution regional league.

The VRL DACH: Evolution league season begins on Feb. 13 and will conclude on March 19.

Role changes are expected within Heretics prior to the start of the upcoming VRL Spain: Rising, which will begin on Feb. 15. Heretics will join teams such as KOI, Giants Gaming, Movistar Riders, and Team Queso in the circuit.

Each regional circuit will conclude with a playoff bracket to determine the respective team that will qualify for the VCT Promotion Tournament.

Heretics recently competed in the VALORANT Champions Tour Europe Stage One: Challengers Two event, which took place from Jan. 17 to 23. Heretics failed to qualify for the closed qualifier following a loss to Excel in the round of 64.

Former Counter-Strike player Daniel Mertz will remain on the team alongside Jose-Antonio “Bromas” Ramos Gonzalez and Christian “lowel” Garcia Antoran.