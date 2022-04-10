Sources: Soniqs in discussions to add runi, shonk, and Danimal to VALORANT roster

Soniqs is in discussions to add Dylan “runi” Cade and William “shonk” Kittrell as the final two players of its roster and Daniel “Danimal” Booth as head coach, multiple sources told Dot Esports.

Runi and shonk join together from ZeroMarksMen Black, who have seen a meteoric rise in the past six months. During their tenure with the team, they have established themselves as one of the best teams in the tier two scene.

They have accrued several podium finishes in tournaments such as Nerd Street Gamers and Knights. They couldn’t replicate this success in North America’s VALORANT Champions Tour, however, losing to Luminosity and Gen.G in the first and second open qualifiers.

Soniqs have struggled to find their footing since the Australian core relocated to North America. In the first open qualifier on Jan. 27, losses to Rise and Knights ended their chance at qualification.

The second open qualifier on Feb. 3 proved to be a different story. Soniqs found themselves one series away from punching their ticket to the group stage, where they faced Luminosity in a win-or-go-home matchup. A 13-11 loss on map three marked the conclusion of their VCT Stage One run.

Shortly after, longtime member Bob Tran announced that she was looking for a new home as a restricted free agent. Additionally, Jason “JSUNG” Sung announced he was also looking for new opportunities going forward, leaving Soniqs to look for two new members.

Danimal will replace the outbound Reid “x0tek” Johnson, who coached the team since October of 2021. Danimal has floated throughout 2021, coaching ex-Serenity Black, Good Fellas, and Kowareta.

Soniqs’ new trio will hope to reinvigorate the team when they set out on their Stage Two VCT journey in early May.

