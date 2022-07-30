Sources: OpTic’s long-term VALORANT future in doubt following upcoming contract expirations

The future of the best VALORANT team in North America, OpTic Gaming, is up in the air, as two of the core members’ contracts will expire in two months, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the situation.

Both Victor Wong’s and Austin “crashies” Roberts’ respective contracts are set to expire during VCT Champions, which OpTic are scheduled to attend in early September. After Champions, the duo will require new contracts to remain on the roster, or OpTic risk losing both players.

The other OpTic players have contracts that expire next year or onwards. The OpTic roster wants to continue with the same players moving forward next year, however.

OpTic will need to earn qualification for partnership in the Americas league next year if they want to continue to compete at the highest level. The organization will be informed by tournament hosts and VALORANT developers Riot Games prior to Champions if they have been selected to join the league.

If the organization is not selected to join the Americas league in 2023, the players’ futures will hang in limbo after this year’s Champions concludes.

OpTic solidified itself as the best team in North America following consecutive impressive performances on the international stage. In April, OpTic finished first at VCT 2022: Stage 1 Masters in Reykjavík, Iceland. They followed that performance by finishing third at VCT 2022: Stage 2 Masters in Copenhagen, Denmark. OpTic was defeated by the eventual tournament victors FunPlus Phoenix in the lower bracket final. FPX went on to take down Paper Rex in the grand final.