Sources: Groups for NA VCT Stage 2 Challengers revealed to teams

Developer and tournament organizer Riot Games has informed North American VALORANT teams of the group allocation for the upcoming VALORANT Champions Tour North America Stage Two Challengers, multiple sources told Dot Esports.

The meeting took place earlier today and included each team’s respective coach or manager, according to multiple sources. Some players have not been informed at time of writing.

Group A will field the following teams: The Guard, XSET, NRG, TSM, 100 Thieves, and Ghost Gaming. Group B will feature OpTic, Cloud9, FaZe, Luminosity, Evil Geniuses, and Sentinels.

VCT Stage Two Challengers is set to begin on May 13 with the group stage. The playoffs will begin following the conclusion of the regular season in June.

OpTic Gaming will return to the regional competition as the best team in the world. They claimed victory at the first international tournament of 2022 earlier this year. OpTic took down LOUD 3-0 to win the event on April 24.

OpTic will be one of the main teams in Group B alongside C9, arguably the second or third best team in the region. Both teams are among the few that did not make roster changes heading into the tournament.

Stage One victors The Guard will headline Group A alongside the likes of newcomers TSM and Ghost Gaming. The Guard competed at VCT Masters alongside OpTic but failed to secure a victory over their regional counterparts and Paper Rex.