Sources: Ghost set to add aproto to VALORANT team

Ghost Gaming is set to finalize the addition of Alex “aproto” Protopapas to its VALORANT roster, multiple sources told Dot Esports on April 4.

Aproto began his VALORANT career in August 2020 with MIXUP, who went on to become Luminosity. To begin 2021, Luminosity had a successful Stage One run, placing top six at the first Masters event.

Luminosity set out to replicate this success in Stage Two of the 2021 North American VALORANT Champions Tour, which began on April 15. But they were unable to qualify for the main event, falling short to NRG in a qualifying match.

In August 2021, Luminosity entered the last stage of the VCT. Luminosity were able to qualify for the main event but failed to find success, placing last.

Their Stage One and Stage Three performances were enough to earn them a spot through Circuit Points at the North American Last Chance Qualifier with a chance at qualifying for VALORANT Champions on the line. Luminosity were unable to win a match in the event, falling to XSET and Gen.G to end their 2021 VCT run.

Following the end of their 2021 season, aproto was released from Luminosity. He was seen trialing with DarkZero during the Knights Monthly Gauntlet: February. Most recently, aproto has been trialing with Ghost, where they claimed victory in the Knights Monthly Gauntlet: March.

With the addition of aproto, Ghost will look to qualify for the group stage in Stage Two of the 2022 North American VCT, which begins in early May.