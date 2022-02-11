Sources: ANGE1 to compete in opening EMEA Challengers match despite contracting COVID

The in-game leader of FunPlus Phoenix’s VALORANT team will likely compete with the squad in their match against BIG tomorrow, multiple sources told Dot Esports.

ANGE1, who contracted COVID-19 a few days ago, remains unwell at time of writing, according to sources.

On Feb. 8, FPX announced that ANGE1 had contracted COVID and may be unable to compete in their upcoming match. ANGE1 followed up and said it wasn’t “100%” that he would not play. “I hope to win this 1v1 until saturday,” he said on Twitter.

Important update regarding our VALORANT Champions Tour EMEA: Challengers pic.twitter.com/GXtRpNPiF4 — FPX (@FPX_Esports) February 8, 2022

FPX are set to compete in the upcoming EMEA VALORANT Champions Tour Stage One, which begins online play today with Team Liquid facing off against Gambit.

FPX will play BIG in their opening match tomorrow, Feb. 12, and will face Gambit next week.

In the EMEA VCT Challengers, FPX are in Group A alongside five other teams: Gambit, Liquid, BIG, LDN UTD, and Natus Vincere. Each team will compete against one another in an effort to claim a top-three finish in the group.

The top three teams will be placed into the playoff bracket once the group stage has concluded on March 13. The playoffs will grant the top three teams a spot at VCT Stage One Masters, which is set to take place in April. The bottom three teams will receive a portion of the $229,200 prize pool.

Group B will feature reigning world champions Acend, Fnatic, Guild Esports, SuperMassive Blaze, G2 Esports, and BBL Esports.