Someone replaced VALORANT’s audio with Overwatch, CS:GO, and Apex sound effects for a funny video

Every new game takes inspiration from other titles like it in the past. That’s just the way it is these days, especially considering whatever’s being done has probably already been done in a different way at this point.

When Overwatch was released, everyone said it was a Team Fortress 2 clone. Any time a new battle royale releases, there are those who say it copied another battle royale. And now that VALORANT is here, it’s easy to see where it’s taken inspiration from other first-person shooters like Counter-Strike and Overwatch.

But as comparable as the games may be, this video by a YouTuber points out the similarities VALORANT has with other titles in a cute way.

It begins with CS:GO’s music on a loading screen and then immediately compares VALORANT’s agent abilities with those of heroes in Overwatch. Raze’s bomb is reminiscent of Junkrat, Omen’s teleport is definitely similar to Reaper, and Sage’s ice wall is easily compared to Mei.

And then there’s the ping system that Apex Legends brought to the forefront due to its great utility and ease of use. Top it off with CS:GO’s bomb defusal sounds and it’s fun to see how VALORANT has come together with inspiration from many different games to create one awesome package.

Whether you’re on the “this game ripped off this game” train or have a cooler head and realize that every game is inspired by another in some form, this video is enjoyable.