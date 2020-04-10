Shroud’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

Shroud is one of the best pure-aiming gamers in the world of first-person shooters, so it makes sense that any casual VALORANT player would look to him for advice.

Since shroud doesn’t always have the time to stop his stream any time someone asks about his settings, we’ve gathered that information for you. Because VALORANT is only in beta, many of his settings could change, but knowing what he uses right now still has value.

Along with his mouse sensitivity, crosshair settings, and keybinds, here are all of the basics you’ll need to know so that you can land sick headshots just like one of Mixer’s top content creators.

Mouse settings

DPI: 450

eDPI: 351

Hz: 1000

In-game Sensitivity: .78

In-game Scoped Sensitivity: 1

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Keybinds

Shroud’s keybinds are still primarily default, but there are a couple of changes he’s made, particularly to some movement abilities like jump. Below is a list of keybinds that shroud has that deviate from the game’s basic settings:

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Wheel Down (as opposed to Space Bar)

Use Object: F

Ability 1: C

Ability 2: Q

Ability 3: E

Ultimate Ability: X

Shroud’s ability keybinds are a slight change from the default settings. He has F for using objects so that he can instead use X (the default key for “use object”) for his Ultimate. This removes Z from the list of keys used for activating abilities.

Crosshair

A players’ crosshair is one of the more personal parts of an in-game setup, but shroud’s choices are on the more conservative side of the vast customizable options VALORANT has.