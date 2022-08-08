Shroud still has a taste for winning: ‘It feels exactly how I left it’

Despite stepping away from esports for almost five years, not a great deal has changed for shroud.

After securing his first victory under the Sentinels banner as a VALORANT player on Aug. 6, shroud was over the moon. The player felt the same level of satisfaction he felt from winning almost five years ago as a CS:GO pro. “It feels exactly how I left it,” he told Blix.gg yesterday.

Sentinels defeated Shopify Rebellion and stayed alive in the NA VCT LCQ lower bracket. The series was the team’s first victory in the tournament, and the first for shroud since he retired as a pro player in August 2017.

The Canadian player, who took up streaming for years before signing with Sentinels on July 8, was enthusiastic about the recent win and said, “It feels good. It feels like, you know, feels like 2014.”

Before signing with Sentinels to help the team prolong their VALORANT campaign and potentially qualify for this year’s Champions event, shroud was a full-time streaker and content creator. Prior to making the move, he was a CS:GO pro for Cloud9.

But the reason shroud returned to competitive gaming is simple. “It was just timing, as weird as it is… They [Sentinels] needed a fifth, so I threw my name in there,” shroud said. “And they said yes. That was it.”

Shroud and Sentinels now have just a couple of days to work on their mistakes and prepare for their next opponent in the NA VCT LCQ, 100 Thieves. The sides will face off against each other on Thursday, Aug. 11 at 3pm CT.