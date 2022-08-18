Sentinels VALORANT pro Zellsis banned on Twitch, denies any wrongdoing

It was for the alleged use of hate speech.

VALORANT pro Jordan “Zellsis” Montemurro has been banned on Twitch for allegedly using hateful slurs, an allegation he has since denied.

Zellsis shared the news the moment it happened on Aug. 17 and seemed as shocked as anyone about the suspension. “WHAT THE FUCK?” he said, sparking a furor on Twitter.

At that point, the VALORANT pro had not been alerted personally.

Shortly after, he received an email from Twitch explaining why. It turned out to be for the alleged use of hate speech, which he denied. “I got banned for “hateful slurs or symbols,” he said.

“I assume it was for saying fuck it, and Twitch took it as me saying the other F word,” he added, referring to a homophobic slur.

He also confirmed it wasn’t because “[he] was shirtless or streaming anime.”

Zellsis also shared a clip of what he believes is the moment Twitch is referring to in a bid to maintain his innocence. There doesn’t appear to be any wrongdoing in that clip, although it might have been something else.

The VALORANT pro’s fans have also rallied around him, causing #FreeZellsis to trend on social media, which he acknowledged and shared, hoping it’ll entice the Amazon-owned platform to overturn it.

At this stage, the ban remains intact. We’ll update this article with more information depending on the outcome.

The worst-case scenario will see him serve a temporary sentence, likely several days.