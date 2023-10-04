Sentinels to debut new VALORANT roster in Ludwig showmatch vs. Moist x Shopify

It's only a showmatch, but expectations are still high.

Sentinels’ VALORANT squad are heading into the 2024 VCT season with a new face calling the shots at the in-game leader position, and their first test will come against an NA Challengers roster that has recently joined forces in hopes of achieving Ascension.

Closer to the end of October, Sentinels will take on the newly formed Moist x Shopify roster in a showmatch that will be streamed and cast by the superstar representatives of both teams: Tarik from Sentinels and Moist Moguls co-owner Ludwig from MxS.

This won’t be the first time that Ludwig will pit his players against retooled tier-one NA VALORANT competition since Moist Moguls and Shopify Rebellion joined their programs together to compete in Challengers 2024. The news of this match against Sentinels comes days after MxS competed against the new Cloud9 roster at the Red Bull Double Agent event, in a unique best-of-three showmatch where Ludwig and C9’s Mango were actively forcing “disruptions” on the opposite team, such as dropped weapons, fake sound effects, and shut off monitors.

While it’s unclear if this showmatch against Sentinels will include disruptions, it will certainly be a match that NA fans will tune into regardless, giving them a first glimpse at the Sentinels roster under new in-game leader Mouhamed “johnqt” Ouarid. The Sentinels org is hoping johnqt, who joined this offseason alongside returning sixth man Zellsis, will bring the playmaking and shotcalling prowess he demonstrated with M80 to VCT Americas after a 2023 season where numerous roster shakeups prevented Sentinels from having consistent and reliable in-game leadership.

An exact date and time for the Sentinels match against MxS has yet to be determined.

