Sayf’s mouse sensitivities, key binds, and crosshair settings in VALORANT

In need of some professional VALORANT settings? Look no further. You'll be safe using Sayf's settings.

VALORANT esports is on the rise in the 2022 season. New players are entering the scene and witnessing history and pros from all over the world are hitting clips and clutch plays in almost every online match. Riot Games announced the VALORANT Champions Tour 2022 in December and its premier event, VALORANT Champions, will take place in September.

With so many matches to watch and pros to keep an eye on, players are looking to find out what kind of settings their favorite players use. One player who has been making waves in A-tier tournaments is Saif “Sayf” Jibraeel. Sayf is a Challengers player who, over the past three months, boasts an impressive 1.21 K/D ratio within these competitive challenger matches. He’s currently the Jett main of Guild Esports and was formerly with teams like Ninjas in Pajamas, Bonk, and Dreamchasers in 2020.

Sayf’s settings

With Sayf’s recent performances, it’s no surprise that people are looking to mimic the impressive Jett main. Here, we’ll go over some of his specific settings and binds that are different from the defaults.

Mouse settings

DPI 400 EDPI 160 Sensitivity 0.4 Polling Rate (HZ) 1000 Scoped Sensitivity 1.0 Windows Sensitivity 6 Sayf mouse settings via specs.gg

Sayf uses a pretty low DPI setting for his mouse. Typically, these lower mouse sensitivity settings indicate the player uses more of an arm sweeping motion than smaller wrist movements for precision aiming.

Keybindings

Ability 1 C Ability 2 Q Ability 3 E Ultimate X Sayf key binds via specs.gg

Aside from the default movement controls, Sayf has the ability key binds jumbled up from the norm. Ability 1 is bound to C instead of Q, ability 2 is bound to Q instead of E, and ability 3 is bound to E instead of C. The ultimate remains on X.

Crosshair settings

Color White Outlines OFF Center Dot OFF Inner Lines 1 / 5/ 1 / 1 Outer Lines 0 / 0 / 0 / 0 Sayf crosshair settings via specs.gg

These are the settings that the prominent Swedish Jett main on Guild Esports uses to best the competition. Players looking to mimic his settings can reference this list. But just having his settings alone won’t get the job done. It’s time to grind.