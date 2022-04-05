Sayaplayer’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

Well-known for his raw mechanical skills, former Florida Mayhem player and Overwatch pro Ha “Sayaplayer” Jung-woo’s switch from competitive Overwatch to VALORANT was met with a lot of hype.

But while his first stint with T1 under the moniker “Spyder” wasn’t very remarkable, after signing with The Guard and switching back to primarily playing Jett, he’s emerged as one of the best duelists and crispiest aimers in the game. Just a few months into his tenure with The Guard, the group of mostly unproven rookies rocketed to the top of North America, finishing first at NA VCT Challengers One, punctuated by a clutch from Sayaplayer himself in their win against OpTic.

A PLAY THAT WILL GO DOWN IN HISTORY@minon501 WITH THE WINNING CLUTCH#STANDGUARD | #VCT pic.twitter.com/Ko0zknuAw8 — The Guard (@TheGuard) March 28, 2022

Here is Sayaplayer’s list of VALORANT settings, including his mouse sensitivity, crosshair settings, keybinds, and more.

Mouse settings

DPI 1000 In-game Sensitivity 0.339 Scoped Sensitivity 0.9 Logitech G Pro Wired 3366

Crosshair settings

Color Green Inner Lines 1 / 3 / 1 / 1 Outlines On / 0.5 / 1 Outer Lines 0 / 0 / 0 / 0 Center Dot Off Fade / Movement / Firing Error Off / Off / Off Crosshair profile code: 0;P;c;1;0t;1;0l;3;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Key bindings

Crouch Left Ctrl Walk Left Shift Jump Spacebar Ability 1 V Ability 2 Q Ability 3 E Ultimate Ability X Leopold FC750R

Video and monitor settings