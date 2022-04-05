Sayaplayer’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

Well-known for his raw mechanical skills, former Florida Mayhem player and Overwatch pro Ha “Sayaplayer” Jung-woo’s switch from competitive Overwatch to VALORANT was met with a lot of hype.

But while his first stint with T1 under the moniker “Spyder” wasn’t very remarkable, after signing with The Guard and switching back to primarily playing Jett, he’s emerged as one of the best duelists and crispiest aimers in the game. Just a few months into his tenure with The Guard, the group of mostly unproven rookies rocketed to the top of North America, finishing first at NA VCT Challengers One, punctuated by a clutch from Sayaplayer himself in their win against OpTic.

Here is Sayaplayer’s list of VALORANT settings, including his mouse sensitivity, crosshair settings, keybinds, and more.

Mouse settings

DPI1000
In-game Sensitivity0.339
Scoped Sensitivity0.9
Logitech G Pro Wired 3366

Crosshair settings

ColorGreenInner Lines1 / 3 / 1 / 1
OutlinesOn / 0.5 / 1Outer Lines0 / 0 / 0 / 0
Center Dot OffFade / Movement / Firing ErrorOff / Off / Off
Crosshair profile code: 0;P;c;1;0t;1;0l;3;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Key bindings

CrouchLeft Ctrl
WalkLeft Shift
JumpSpacebar
Ability 1V
Ability 2Q
Ability 3E
Ultimate AbilityX
Leopold FC750R

Video and monitor settings

MonitorASUS ROG SWIFT PG258Q
Refresh rate240 Hz
Resolution1920×1080
GraphicsLow