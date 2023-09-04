Saadhak contemplating move to NRG; other NA VALORANT teams reportedly interested

Another foundational piece of the LOUD team that won the VALORANT Champions 2022 trophy might be linking up with a North American core next year, with the player in question confirming that early talks have occurred.

Just a few days ago, a screenshot from the stream of NRG coach Chet showed a recent discussion between himself and LOUD in-game leader Matias “Saadhak” Delipetro. Following fan inquiry after the screenshot appeared, the former world champion and reigning VCT Americas champion came clean.

Per a translated clip of his stream, Saadhak confirmed that he did have a discussion with Chet “as a formality,” telling his viewers that these sorts of discussions in esports are similar to ones in the business world. Saadhak referred to the conversation as “networking,” and implored his fans to relax as nothing has been set in stone or agreed upon as of yet.

However, in a later section of his stream, Saadhak did speak extensively about his confidence that he would leave Brazil in a good state if he were to join another team or move to another region. In particular, he said that he has been working on turning young standout LOUD player Felipe “Less” Basso into an in-game leader. “I think I did a great job regardless of what happens.”

NRG is reportedly not the only party interested in Saadhak though, with Brazilian VALORANT insider Noyn stating that the organization is not the only group outside of Brazil talking to him. If Saadhak were to leave LOUD, that would result in the majority of the world championship roster having left the team to pursue bigger deals in North America, after pANcada and Sacy did so by joining Sentinels last offseason.

Bringing in Saadhak would be a monumental shift in what’s certain to be a major shakeup for NRG this offseason, with Sam “s0m” Oh and Pujan “FNS” Mehta publicly stating their departure from the active roster, with Ardis “ardiis” Svarenieks potentially set to leave as well.

