Rise signs supamen to VALORANT roster

Rise has completed its VALORANT roster with Phat “supamen” Le just in time for the VALORANT Champions Tour North America Stage Three Challengers One main event. Supamen played with Rise throughout the Stage Three open qualifiers and is now an official part of the lineup.

Rise has maintained its position as a middle-of-the-pack team in North America. They haven’t made it into a significant event but are still considered a top-10 team, according to VLR.gg. Rise made a roster adjustment just before VCT Stage Three, dropping c4Lypso from its lineup. Supamen replaced him and has competed with the team throughout the Stage Three open qualifiers.

The new Rise roster hasn’t lost a match so far in Stage Three. They’ve beaten notable teams like Built By Gamers and Cloud9 Blue. Supamen has been a critical part of the team’s success and has exclusively used Astra in each match. He most recently led the team in kills against Cloud9 Blue.

But Rise will have their work cut out for them in their next match against XSET. The winner will face either Sentinels or Gen.G, while the loser will drop to the lower bracket. Rise have a lot of work ahead of them in the main event, but the roster is more than capable of securing a spot in the Challengers Playoffs.

Rise will play XSET in the VCT Stage Three Challengers One main event this afternoon.

