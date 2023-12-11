Riot warns you not to be stupid enough to buy VALORANT cheats

As if the risk of a permanent ban isn’t enough to convince you not to enable cheats in VALORANT, the game’s anti-cheat team at Riot is warning you there’s a good chance the cheats you buy won’t even work to begin with.

Within the VALORANT Anti-Cheat winter 2023 update shared today, team member Matt “K3o” Paoletti took the time to warn players about the risk of being scammed by paid cheating services offering cheats that don’t even work. Posts advertising cheats have become more prominent on sites like X and TikTok, but Paoletti explains why the people advertising these are full of it.

A look at bans by type in VALORANT since January 2021. Image via Riot Games

According to Riot’s post today, the livestream footage used in these ad posts demonstrating undetectable cheats “despite egregious cheating behavior” is actually pre-recorded content from accounts that were “swiftly” banned. Those selling their cheating services will take the short pre-detection gameplay and “run it on a loop” to fool people into thinking it works, according to Riot.

“Unsuspecting customers will take these videos at face value, buy the cheat, feel savvy for a moment, and then [get] swiftly banned,” Paoletti said. “The cheat developers get their sale regardless [with] no refunds.” Additionally, because the cheat developers are selling an illicit service, there’s no one to complain to once you get ripped off, especially on the Riot side. No one’s going to reimburse you.

The winter update also went into detail about some of the new changes coming to Vanguard in 2024. A new “VAN:RESTRICTION system” will be rolled out that requires certain players to activate more security features if the system deems their PC “too cheat-capable.”

Riot has had its hands full dealing with new ways of attempted cheating, like “Direct Memory Access cheats” that use another PC to get past Vanguard. But the biggest source of bans is still players using multiple accounts to cheat on the same computer.