Riot to release “Deathmatch-type mode” for VALORANT in the near-future

It’s time to celebrate, VALORANT fans. Riot Games’ game mode lead Jared Berbach confirmed today that a deathmatch-like mode is headed to the game in the near-future.

Deathmatch has been a game mode that many players have requested since the closed beta. It is a staple mode in multiple popular first-person shooter titles with many people using it as a warm-up for actual competitive matches.

Join @darkhorse4life and @BobbyProchnow on a journey through Spike Rush and what to expect for new VALORANT game modes: https://t.co/K77qaUInNv — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) June 4, 2020

“While I can’t commit to a specific launch date yet, I can say this is a player desire that our team hears loud and clear,” Riot said. “We’re starting to build out some of the necessary technology we’d need to support a Deathmatch-type mode.”

Riot also gave details around the future of Spike Rush as a permanent game mode. The developers said that the fate of the mode “will be highly dependent on what other modes [they] create in the near future.” Similar to League of Legends‘ various game modes, Riot could rotate the mode in and out of live servers once more types are introduced.

Ultimately, Riot wants to hear even more from the ever-expanding VALORANT player base. It’s time to vocalize which game modes you’d want to see in the game, as well as your current experiences with Spike Rush.

Riot has been communicative with the VALORANT community, fixing bugs and issues that have popped up over these past few months. Hopefully for fans, this connection with the fanbase stays strong as the game continues to evolve.