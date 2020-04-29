Riot says VALORANT’s ranked mode won’t go live today

If you were excited about VALORANT‘s long-awaited ranked mode, you’re going to have to wait a little bit longer. Riot Games has confirmed that it isn’t going live today.

VALORANT’s game director Joe Ziegler said that the team has run into some unexpected service issues and various bugs that would “compromise the rated experience.” Until these problems are fixed, fans shouldn’t expect the game’s competitive mode to become available just yet.

For those asking for ranked to be turned on – not today, sorry. We're evaluating on a day-by-day basis based on server stability and competitive integrity of the queues (e.g. no uncounterable exploits). Today is not that day. Will let you know tomorrow. — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) April 29, 2020

When the new patch dropped earlier today, for example, multiple players reported several error codes upon loading the game. Some said that they couldn’t access the game at all and were denied upon login. People weren’t sure if it was due to maintenance or if something had gone wrong, but the issues seemingly affected multiple regions across the world.

Server stability will be a big issue for Riot to wrestle with as the days roll on for the VALORANT closed beta. But it would’ve been ill-advised to release the ranked mode when the game is suffering from multiple bugs, glitches, and server issues at the moment. It would completely undercut the opening day and the developers wouldn’t get any pertinent data from the release.

Riot will be giving out updates on its rated mode tomorrow. It will take the rest of the day to fix any issues that have popped up or have been reoccurring over the course of the past three weeks.

VALORANT‘s official release is scheduled for this summer.