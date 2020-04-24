Competitive mode coming to VALORANT in EU and NA “soon after patch 0.49”

VALORANT players will be able to test their limits in ranked play soon. VALORANT’s Competitive mode will become available in Europe and North America “soon after patch 0.49,” Riot Games announced today. A specific release date for this patch wasn’t revealed, however.

“VALORANT’s Competitive mode uses the same in-game rules and format as the Unrated mode, but with a focus on higher-stakes competition,” Riot said. “VALORANT’s competitive system is still in its early stages, and we plan to evolve it over time, but we have a core experience we wanted to share with you all in closed beta so that we can build and evolve the mode together. While we plan to keep Unrated mode always available, Competitive matchmaking may be disabled for short periods throughout the closed beta as we work to refine the mode and incorporate your feedback.”

We've heard your requests to find out where you rank on the VALORANT ladder. Competitive mode is coming! Senior Producer Ian "Brighteyz" Fielding and Senior Designer Sean "Drevarius" Szopinski are here to guide you through it. https://t.co/EDnuMAT3cM — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) April 24, 2020

VALORANT’s Competitive mode will feature an eight-division system similar to League of Legends. There are three tiers for Iron (the lowest rank), Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Immortal, and, the highest rank, VALORANT.

Image via Riot Games

Winning games is the most important factor in climbing the ladder, according to Riot. But if players perform “exceptionally,” their rank will increase at a faster rate. The same can be said for losing games. If players perform below expectations, their rank will be reduced. Players must also complete 20 placement games to show their rank in VALORANT.

This personal performance-based system will only apply to the early stages of ranked and will diminish over time. This will act as an incentive for players to stay in the fight and not throw games.

Winning and how decisive games are won or lost, though, will be the only factor at the highest rank, VALORANT.

VALORANT is a free-to-play character-based tactical shooter in its closed beta phase. Players from the U.S., Canada, Europe, Russia, and Turkey can gain access to the closed beta by creating a Riot account, connecting it to a Twitch account, and watching VALORANT streams on Twitch.

The game is slated for a summer 2020 official release.