Riot Morello: “Nobody owns [VALORANT’s] ranked system right now—this is a huge problem”

If you have any questions or concerns regarding VALORANT’s ranked system, then Riot Games has some bad news. Nobody owns the game’s ranked system at the moment, according to lead character designer Ryan “Morello” Scott.

Morello said the person who had been working on the system from a design standpoint left the company, which means there isn’t anybody that the player base can speak to when it comes to problems with ranked. This also explains why players haven’t received much news around ranked over the past few weeks.

There hasn’t been much discussion around VALORANT‘s ranked system over the past couple of months, even though many people have had questions about how MMR works, how ranking is set up, and whether a ranked ladder will be established in the near future.

As a result, Riot is searching for a short-term solution to this problem as it develops a final, long-term fix for the foreseeable future, according to Morello. The ranked system is one of the most important areas of the game, but the lack of a team leader will be a huge hurdle for the developers to jump over as the game continues to grow in popularity.

Many fans were critical of this news but were also thankful for the transparency that Morello provided to the general public. Other companies might have kept all of this information behind closed doors, but Riot has been open about the struggles and triumphs that it’s encountered while developing VALORANT.

Dot Esports has reached out to Riot for comment.