Riot is working on a fix for Sova’s broken arrows bug in VALORANT

Riot Games is trying to fix a bug with Sova’s arrows that players noticed after the recent v0.50 update patch for VALORANT on May 12.

Sova is a Russian agent equipped with a bow and arrow. One key element of Sova’s ability kit is the power to add bounces to skills like Shock Bolt and Recon Bolt. This ability allows players to target enemies around a corner without being exposed.

The character’s arrow should go in a straight line, but a player recently showed a glitch where the Shock Bolt went in strange directions after bouncing off walls. One time, the arrow came back and almost accidentally hit the player.

Players found this to be a major bug since it made the character almost unplayable. But rycou, VALORANT’s quality lead who works on the game’s characters, said on Reddit that the team is already working on a fix after “a little booboo with some of the physical pieces of the dart.”

Screengrab via Reddit

VALORANT fans also noted another bug with Sova’s ultimate ability following the latest patch where he seemingly only had one bolt compared to the usual three.

VALORANT is in its closed beta version and will be officially released this summer.