Riot is bringing back a popular VALORANT skin

VALORANT will be getting a follow-up to the Ion weapon skins with the last act of episode five.

The Ion weapon skin bundle was one of the first collections to release after VALORANT came out in June 2020. Released on Nov. 10 of that same year, the Ion skins quickly became a favorite among players. The Sheriff and Phantom skins were the most popular from the bundle, featured in multiple professional players’ loadouts. Its futuristic white and blue color scheme is something that Riot Games hasn’t replicated—until now. The VALORANT store will receive the Ion 2.0 weapon skin bundle alongside the new act.

New Bundle: Ion 2.0



Includes: Vandal, Ares, Spectre, Frenzy, and Karambit — Mike | Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) October 13, 2022

This new bundle will feature yet another karambit knife, which has risen in popularity since being introduced to the game alongside Prime 2.0. This knife is a massive upgrade from the previous Ion knife, which was an energy sword that covered the player’s hand.

This time around, the Ion skins will be featured on the Ares, Spectre, Frenzy, and Vandal. After adding these skins, the lineup of weapons that will have an Ion skin includes the Phantom, Vandal, Ares, Spectre, Bucky, Operator, Sheriff, and Frenzy alongside two knives.

Ion 2.0 will be labeled as a Premium weapon skin bundle like the previous bundle. These bundles are listed at 7,100 ($70) VALORANT Points, which include all the skins with a gun buddy, player card, and spray. Each weapon skin will cost 1,775 VP ($20), with the karambit knife being more expensive at 4,350 VP ($40).

Ion 2.0 will hit VALORANT stores across the globe whenever the Crimsonbeast bundle leaves the store.