Riot breaks down decision to not offer VALORANT Points in battle pass

VALORANT revenue lead Joe “SWAGGERNAU7” Lee addressed one of the most fan-requested questions today: Why can’t players earn VALORANT Points (VP) instead of Radianite in the battle pass?

The Riot dev discussed the battle pass in today’s Ask VALORANT blog, breaking down the company’s decision to not offer VP through progression.

Answered two of the most common questions I get:

– Why can't we earn VP in the battle pass?

– What's the deal with RadianitePoints in the battle pass?https://t.co/4JJaUariB6 https://t.co/J7jmkQ6LhI — Joe Lee (@SWAGGERNAU7) June 19, 2020

“We want the battle pass to be the highest value product we offer as well as a compelling experience, but by adding VP as an incentive we hurt our ability to fund our long-term vision for the battle pass,” SWAGGERNAU7 said.

Riot created an affordable battle pass for VALORANT’s first season, allowing you to earn tons of cosmetics for only $10. But many games have battle passes that allow fans to accrue enough in-game currency to pay for the next one. VALORANT’s battle pass does no such thing, though.

And some fans believe the purchasable cosmetics are pricey. A cosmetic collection bundle can run you 7,100 VP, for example, which is roughly $70. Earning VP through the battle pass could help players put up shekels for a new skin.

Radianite’s only current use is for players to upgrade purchased skins. Players who don’t want to buy VALORANT skins have no use for Radianite, which is offered in the battle pass. SWAGGERNAU7 explained that Radianite Points will become the “evolving currency” of VALORANT, allowing you to buy Gun Buddies and upgrade Player Cards and sprays in the future.