Riot aims to push Yoru rework out in time for VALORANT Patch 4.03

Yoru could soon be receiving some much-needed changes, according to popular VALORANT leaker Mike on the ValorLeaks Twitter account. The release window for the rework was later confirmed by Riot’s Coleman “Altombre” Palm.

The first person to shed light on the Japanese agent’s upcoming update was Mike, who tweeted that the rework is “aimed to release during Patch 4.03.”

Yoru changes are aimed to release during Patch 4.03 | #VALORANT — Mike – Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) January 10, 2022

Since then, the post has made its way to the VALORANT Reddit, where Altombre gave his two cents.

The dev said that while Patch 4.03 would be an ideal release date for the Yoru changes, Patch 4.04 is more practical.

“Just as a reminder, this is still TBD – there’s a very good chance that this pushes out another patch to 4.04, pending on bugs/clarity/prioritization,” Altombre said. “At this point, the big takeaway I’d take from this is ‘Yoru changes won’t launch during patch 4.01 or 4.02, but we’re trying to get them out ASAP.’ I think 4.03 is aspirational, but Act Two (4.04) is probably more realistic.”

This statement also confirms the expected release date for VALORANT Episode Four, Act Two.

Yoru is currently in a poor state. The agent is rarely picked, especially when it comes to professional play. During VALORANT Champions 2021, which ended in the middle of December, he wasn’t picked even once, according to VLR.gg.

At the beginning of December, Riot outlined the specific changes it wants to implement for Yoru. The developers want players to have “better tools to trick opponents, a stronger baseline value across his kit, and higher impact per round.” To achieve this, they’ll mainly work on his Fakeout and Gatecrash abilities.

Episode Four starts on Jan. 12 in North America, which will also mark the release of Patch 4.01. If the developers aim to update VALORANT every two weeks, just like in 2021, that means Yoru’s changes could be implemented as early as Feb. 9.