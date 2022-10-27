Rex Regum Qeon releases 2 VALORANT players

One of the VCT Pacific league teams Rex Regum Qeon has parted ways with Filipino players Nathaniel “Nexi” Cabero and Kelly “kellyS” Sedillo today following the end of a trialing period for 2023.

“It is with a heavy heart to announce that we will be parting ways with our VALORANT players, Nexi and kellyS,” Rex Regum Qeon said. “With the conclusion of our extended trial period, the management and coaching team have agreed on sticking with a six-man roster moving forward. This was not an easy decision for the coaching team to exclude Nexi and kellyS, as they both have been such an integral part of the VALORANT team and the RRQ Family.”

KellyS was a part of Rex Regum Qeon since January 2022 and Nexi went on to join later in March. Together, they most notably helped the team secure a spot in VCT APAC Challengers Two in June and to win Predator League Philippines in September over South Built Esports.

With the departures of kellyS and Nexi, Rex Regum Qeon is set to play with James “2ge” Goopio, Emmanuel “Emman” Morales, Eroll Jule “EJAY” Delfin, David “Tehbotol” Monangin, Saibani “fl1pzjder” Rahmad, and Hagai “Lmemore” Tewuh in VCT 2023.

Rex Regum Qeon was one of the 10 organizations in APAC to secure a spot in VCT Pacific league. They’ll play against DRX, T1, Gen.G, ZETA DIVISION, Paper Rex, DetonatioN Gaming, Team Secret, Talon Esports, and Global Esports next year.