Results for PAX Arena VALORANT Invitational

PAX Arena and Riot Games are teaming up to put on the PAX Arena VALORANT Invitational, which runs from July 22 to July 26.

The five-day tournament is part of the Ignition Series and includes 16 professional teams as well as four influencer teams fighting for a $25,000 prize pool. The teams are split into four groups and each team plays every other team in its group, round-robin style. The top two teams from each group advance to the playoffs, which are single-elimination. Every match is best-of-three, except for the grand final, which is best-of-five.

Heavy-hitter organizations such as TSM, T1, 100 Thieves, Gen.G, and Immortals are among the teams that were invited to participate. The influencer teams are bringing star power as well. Headlining the 100 Blifted squad is none other than Fortnite superstar Ninja, and FGC mainstay Joseph “Mang0” Marquez is featured on his namesake team, Team Mang0.

The PAX Arena VALORANT Invitational- Powered by @SeagateGaming starts today! Find your teams & watch their channels today as they duke it out for the $25,000 prize pool! More info at https://t.co/Dzte35HeXc pic.twitter.com/WUK9wn1iut — PAX Arena (@PAXArena) July 22, 2020

Group stage matches will be streamed on a case-by-case basis on teams’ or players’ individual channels, but starting on Friday with the quarterfinals, the remainder of the matches can be watched on the PAX Arena Twitch channel.

Here are the results from the PAX Arena VALORANT Invitational, updated with the most recent games on top.

Wednesday, July 22

TSM vs. Homeless (Group A)

TSM win 2-1

Ascent: 13-4 TSM

Bind: 13-5 Homeless

Split: 13-7 TSM

Built By Gamers vs. 100 Blifted (Group A)

Built By Gamers win 2-0

Split: 14-12 Built By Gamers

Haven: 14-12 Built By Gamers

Way 2 French vs. Team Kephrii (Group B)

Way 2 French win 2-0

Bind: 13-2 Way 2 French

Ascent: 13-7 Way 2 French

T1 vs. Echo 8 (Group B)

T1 win 2-0

Ascent: 13-8 T1

Haven: 13-1 T1

Prospects vs. Team Mang0 (Group C)

Prospects win 2-0

Bind: 13-3 Prospects

Ascent: 13-3 Prospects

Cloud9 vs. Complexity (Group D)

Cloud9 win 2-0

Ascent: 13-2 Cloud9

Haven: 13-5 Cloud9

Renegades vs. OWL (Group D)

Renegades win 2-0

Haven: 13-1 Renegades

Bind: 13-6 Renegades

This article will be updated until the tournament ends on Sunday, July 26.