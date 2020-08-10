ReltuC’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

A master of tactics, reltuC is ahead of the game in VALORANT.

Stephen “reltuC” Cutler had a long and prosperous career competing in professional Counter-Strike. But with the release of VALORANT in April 2020, he said goodbye to Valve’s tactical shooter and fully embraced Riot’s new game.

Since then, reltuC has won back-to-back events, representing MouseSpaz, and more recently, TSM. He’s won six out of 11 tournaments he’s taken part in and has looked dominant alongside ORPer and the star of the team, Matthew “Wardell” Yu.

Despite being 31-years-old, which is often considered past the prime of many first-person shooter players’ careers, reltuC is in his element. Favoring supportive agents like Cypher and Sage instead of simply outgunning his opponents, he outthinks and outplays them.

Here’s reltuC’s full list of VALORANT settings.

Mouse settings

DPI 800 In-game Sensitivity 0.3 eDPI 240 Scoped Sensitivity 1 Polling Rate 1000 Windows Sensitivity 6 Logitech G703

Crosshair settings

Color Cyan Inner Lines 1 / 4 / 2 / 4 Outlines Off Outer Lines 0 / 0 / 0 / 0 Center Dot Off Fade / Movement / Firing Error Off

Key bindings

Crouch Left Ctrl Walk Left Shift Jump Space Bar Ability 1 T Ability 2 Z Ability 3 F Utlimate Ability Caps Lock Logitech G Pro X Mechanical Keyboard

Video settings

Material Quality Low Anti-Aliasing None Detail Quality Low Anisotropic Filtering 1x Texture Quality Low Improve Clarity On UI Quality Low Bloom On Vignette Off Distortion On Vsync Off First Person Shadows On Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080

Map settings