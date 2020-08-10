ReltuC’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

A master of tactics, reltuC is ahead of the game in VALORANT.

Stephen “reltuC” Cutler had a long and prosperous career competing in professional Counter-Strike. But with the release of VALORANT in April 2020, he said goodbye to Valve’s tactical shooter and fully embraced Riot’s new game.

Since then, reltuC has won back-to-back events, representing MouseSpaz, and more recently, TSM. He’s won six out of 11 tournaments he’s taken part in and has looked dominant alongside ORPer and the star of the team, Matthew “Wardell” Yu.

Despite being 31-years-old, which is often considered past the prime of many first-person shooter players’ careers, reltuC is in his element. Favoring supportive agents like Cypher and Sage instead of simply outgunning his opponents, he outthinks and outplays them.

Here’s reltuC’s full list of VALORANT settings.

Mouse settings

DPI800In-game Sensitivity0.3
eDPI240Scoped Sensitivity1
Polling Rate1000Windows Sensitivity6
Logitech G703

Crosshair settings

ColorCyanInner Lines1 / 4 / 2 / 4
OutlinesOffOuter Lines0 / 0 / 0 / 0
Center DotOffFade / Movement / Firing ErrorOff

Key bindings

CrouchLeft Ctrl
WalkLeft Shift
JumpSpace Bar
Ability 1T
Ability 2Z
Ability 3F
Utlimate AbilityCaps Lock
Logitech G Pro X Mechanical Keyboard

Video settings

Material QualityLowAnti-AliasingNone
Detail QualityLowAnisotropic Filtering1x
Texture QualityLowImprove ClarityOn
UI QualityLowBloomOn
VignetteOffDistortionOn
VsyncOffFirst Person ShadowsOn
Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080

Map settings

RotateRotate / Based on Side
Keep Player CenteredOff
Minimap Size1.2
Minimap Zoom0.8
Minimap Vision ConesOn
Show Map Region NamesOnbly in Buy Phase