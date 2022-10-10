Redditor finds incredible ‘overkill Brimstone lineup’ that might spike his VALORANT play rate

Brimstone players who lurk can rejoice as, if you’ve somehow ended up in defense spawn on Breeze as an attacker, you can now use this incredibly precise VALORANT line-up to molly the bomb.

The molly is used from under the bridge in the defense spawn and while it is actually quite effective at deterring the attacking side from planting on a particular part of the A site, it is especially useful if you’ve flanked around the defense spawn to prevent a defuse.

Users will have to play Brimstone to use this overpowered line-up. The molly spreads far and cuts off players checking the corner on the right side of pyramids if you’re coming from the cave.

The mastermind who found the line-up shared his findings on Reddit.

There’s probably not much chance you’ll see Brimstone; according to VLR.GG, the agent has a 0 percent pick rate on the map in the VALORANT Champions 2022 tournament. But, now this molly is around, the average joe VALORANT player is likely to see Brimstones plaguing their Breeze games.

Players in the VALORANT subreddit seemed to appreciate the line-up, with some fans pointing out that he might not be the best agent for the map, saying “Nice lineup but brim on breeze? That too A site?”

“Please dont use brim on breeze lol” one comment objected.

Some fans had the know-how to point out that Viper’s “Snakebite” has the same trajectory, meaning that the lineup works for her too, saying “Viper has a same trajectory, so you can use it with her too. Finally some really useful thing.”

Expect to see a flood of Brimstones coming into your Breeze matches in VALORANT now this tactic has been uncovered. Or, hopefully, they’ll just use Viper instead.