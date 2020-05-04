PVPX clutches final round of VALORANT game with perfectly-placed Incendiary

After a month of closed beta action, many VALORANT players are now familiar with Brimstone and his ability to defend bombsites and take down groups of enemies without having to fire a single bullet. Cloud9 streamer Jamison “PVPx” Moore showed just how lethal the agent could be earlier today by clutching a round with a perfect Incendiary Grenade.

In what was eventually the final round of the match, PVPx was thrown into a four-vs-one scenario when the rest of his team successfully planted the spike but died shortly after. After his final teammate died, he activated his ultimate on top of the spike to prevent the enemy team from defusing it and shot an incendiary grenade up into the air toward the spike.

His opponents found him and gunned him down, convincing everyone that they were headed to another round. Only PVPx knew, however, that the incendiary he launched was about to save the round and win the game for his team.

As the enemy Sova started to defuse the spike, the incendiary landed on top of him, killing him and allowing the spike to explode. It was a great way to end a game and showed just how much potential agent abilities have on maps with no skybox.

In fact, many players have clutched out similar rounds with Sova’s Shock Darts by firing them up into the air directly above the spike. When they die, the enemy team goes to defuse the spike only for the Shock Dart to land several moments later.

Plays like this are possible since there’s no limit to how high you can throw your abilities. Teams can get creative with some plays and how they place their abilities around the map. If you can be unique, you’ll always be ahead of the competition on the battlefield.