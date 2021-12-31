Prime Gaming page leaks new VALORANT agent

VALORANT players got their first look at the upcoming agent on the VALORANT Prime Gaming loot page today, which featured an image of the new character that likely wasn’t supposed to be posted yet.

A new VALORANT agent is always an exciting change since they can shake up the meta and breathe fresh life into the game. The agents are typically hinted at for months before being officially revealed, giving players Easter eggs and other cryptic hints to decipher.

The next agent is confirmed to be Filipino and will likely have an electricity-based kit, according to a recent blog post. The post also showed the agent’s shoes and one of them had a streak of lightning beneath its sole. These updates gave fans a look at what’s to come without officially revealing the character, but a new Prime Gaming image has completely revealed the agent.

Fans can visit the Prime Gaming VALORANT page to claim in-game items like sprays and gun buddies. But the page briefly featured an image of a never-before-seen agent today, which is likely the new agent coming in 2022. The picture shows a character holding a Frenzy running past other agents, seemingly hinting at a speed-based ability. The character’s name or class has not been revealed, but this improved speed might hint at another duelist joining the game.

Riot Games has not officially announced the new agent and it’s unclear if this was an unintentional leak by Amazon. But fans can enjoy the last day of 2021 with a first look at the next agent coming to VALORANT.