Pokimane’s VALORANT settings, keybinds, and crosshair

Like any big-time streamer on Twitch, Imane “Pokimane” Anys jumped on the VALORANT bandwagon.
The streamer is known for appearing on the Just Chatting section on Twitch and regularly pulling in thousands of viewers, but that hasn’t caused her to stray away from video games.
One of her absolute favorite games at the moment is VALORANT, and she’s not half bad. She’s no pro player, and she certainly doesn’t have a background in Counter-Strike, but her aim and her game sense is on point.
Here are Pokimane’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair in VALORANT.