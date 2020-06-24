Pokimane’s VALORANT settings, keybinds, and crosshair

Take a lesson from Poki.

Screengrab via [https://www.amazon.com/stores/HyperX/Pokimane_HyperXHeroes/page/0573F58D-5841-408A-86C9-934397D14F9A] Amazon

Like any big-time streamer on Twitch, Imane “Pokimane” Anys jumped on the VALORANT bandwagon.

The streamer is known for appearing on the Just Chatting section on Twitch and regularly pulling in thousands of viewers, but that hasn’t caused her to stray away from video games.

One of her absolute favorite games at the moment is VALORANT, and she’s not half bad. She’s no pro player, and she certainly doesn’t have a background in Counter-Strike, but her aim and her game sense is on point.

Here are Pokimane’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair in VALORANT.

Mouse Settings

DPI800In-game Sensitivity0.4
eDPIXScoped Sensitivity1
Polling Rate1000Windows Sensitivity6
HyperX Pulsefire FPS

Crosshair Settings

ColorYellowInner Lines1 / 4 / 2 / 2
OutlinesOn / 1 / 1Outer LinesOff
Center DotOffMovement ErrorOn

Key Bindings

CrouchLeft Ctrl
WalkLeft Shift
JumpSpace and Mouse Wheel Down
Ability 1Q
Ability 2E
Ability 3C
Utlimate AbilityF
HyperX Alloy FPS

Video Settings

Material QualityHighAnti-AliasingMSAA 4x
Detail QualityHighAnisotropic Filtering8x
Texture QualityHighImprove ClarityOff
UI QualityHighEnhanced Gun Skin VisualsOn
VignetteOnDistortionOn
VsyncOffShadowsOn
ASUS ROG STRIX GeForce