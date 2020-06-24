Pokimane’s VALORANT settings, keybinds, and crosshair

Like any big-time streamer on Twitch, Imane “Pokimane” Anys jumped on the VALORANT bandwagon.

The streamer is known for appearing on the Just Chatting section on Twitch and regularly pulling in thousands of viewers, but that hasn’t caused her to stray away from video games.

One of her absolute favorite games at the moment is VALORANT, and she’s not half bad. She’s no pro player, and she certainly doesn’t have a background in Counter-Strike, but her aim and her game sense is on point.

Here are Pokimane’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair in VALORANT.

Mouse Settings

DPI 800 In-game Sensitivity 0.4 eDPI X Scoped Sensitivity 1 Polling Rate 1000 Windows Sensitivity 6 HyperX Pulsefire FPS

Crosshair Settings

Color Yellow Inner Lines 1 / 4 / 2 / 2 Outlines On / 1 / 1 Outer Lines Off Center Dot Off Movement Error On

Key Bindings

Crouch Left Ctrl Walk Left Shift Jump Space and Mouse Wheel Down Ability 1 Q Ability 2 E Ability 3 C Utlimate Ability F HyperX Alloy FPS

Video Settings